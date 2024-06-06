SAN FRANCISCO — Equii has announced its largest expansion to date into Midwest retailer Hy-Vee, where its Balance Bread will be available in 88 locations across eight states, including Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee to bring our Complete Protein Balance Bread to households across the Midwest and reshape perceptions of what bread and daily staples can offer in terms of health and sustainability,” said Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Equii.

Equii’s Balance Bread (formerly “+Fiber”) contains 8 grams of protein per serving and 3 to 4 grams of fiber per slice, according to the company.

“Our Balance Breads have the most comprehensive nutritional profile of any bread on the market, providing 13% Daily Value of protein, 14% Daily Value of fiber and 45% less net carbs in one slice,” said Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of Equii. “We are proud to stand out in a category traditionally dominated by carbohydrate-heavy options.”

Equii products are now available in 120 retail locations across the country as well on the company’s website, equii.com.