Jonathan Khouzam’s love of food and his desire to learn the science behind it inspired him to join the industry.

“I worked in a restaurant kitchen when I was in school and wanted to learn the science behind the art,” he explained. “This led me to study food science to enter the industry in an R&D role.”

Khouzam graduated from McGill University in Montréal with a bachelor’s degree in food science. He began his career at Weston Foods (now Wonderbrands), serving in R&D roles for the company’s packaged bread and rolls division.

“I led product launches, reformulations, line commissioning projects and network optimization work,” he said. “I was also the production manager for our high-speed bakery in Longueuil, Quebec.”

Khouzam recently joined Fruit d’Or as a senior R&D specialist for product applications. He says much of his new role involves finding ways to create value using food byproducts.

“There’s been a shift in the industry to view byproducts not as waste but as premium ingredients,” he explained. “It’s a privilege to be able to collaborate with businesses big and small across different categories of the food industry to develop creative solutions to their technical challenges while reducing food waste.”

Khouzam observed that the last few years have raised awareness about how dependent the industry is on its supply chains, and how designing sustainability into products gives food manufacturers a competitive advantage.

“Building this resilience into our products will be a huge challenge, particularly against the backdrop of climate change, but I am energized by the degree of collaboration that we’re seeing across the industry,” he said.

Here, Khouzam shares how bakers can boost product quality using real fruit inclusions.

Why do bakers look to use real fruit inclusions in their products?

Quite simply because consumers demand real fruit. While there is still confusion among consumers around “clean label” or “ultra-processed” foods, simple and authentic ingredients using real fruits allow bakers to make credible claims that resonate with a broad base of health-conscious consumers seeking natural ingredients. This unlocks a much larger market than alternative inclusions and positions products as premium. Additionally, real fruit has the sensory cues that consumers expect from fruit.

What are some potential challenges of using fruit inclusions?

The utilization of fruit inclusions can present several challenges for bakers. Many inclusions contain processing aids that can impact dough rheology and mix times. Additionally, it’s important to manage interactions between the fruit inclusion and dough to prevent bleeding, which can adversely affect the appearance and texture of the dough and final product. If this is not done correctly, bakers will observe premature mold or staling which cannot be effectively mitigated by enzymatic or emulsifier-based crumb softeners. Using a fruit with the correct moisture level, such as our No-Bleed, Extra Juicy Wild Blueberries, presents a root-cause solution to these hurdles.

When fruits bleed into bakery applications, what are some of the impacts beyond visual appeal?

Bleeding can take on a few different forms depending on the bakery product and process. Under harsh processing conditions or in high moisture formulations, the dough or batter can take on the color of the fruit. Often, this can impact dough machinability, stain equipment and drive waste. The visual contrast between the inclusion and crumb will be minimized, making for a less impactful visual.

Bleeding may also manifest itself as a welt around the inclusion which forms during the bake. In many bakery products — particularly products which employ chemical leavening — the fruit’s juice may discolor the crumb and appear to the consumer as mold. All these factors can diminish a consumer’s overall sensory experience and reduce purchase intent.

How do Fruit d’Or blueberries overcome these common challenges?

To overcome these challenges, Fruit d'Or spent a year developing the No-Bleed, Extra Juicy Wild Blueberries. This blueberry is dried to a higher moisture level than conventionally dried wild blueberries using a gentler process. Under these conditions, the fruit maintains a superior shape and bolder flavor. In fried applications, the moisture content is optimized to prevent both burning and bursting. Some baked applications benefit from superior softness over shelf life. This provides bakers with a revolutionary solution to enhance the quality and attractiveness of their products.

How was the flavor and juiciness of these blueberries enhanced?

The process starts with exceptional fruit. Fruit d’Or uses only wild blueberries, which are smaller than the more common highbush blueberries. The exceptional flavor and juiciness of the No-Bleed, Extra Juicy Wild Blueberries is achieved by infusing the wild blueberries with a syrup that is formulated to preserve their flavor. The gentler drying process retains a fuller blueberry flavor profile than conventional drying. Importantly, this method ensures that they remain juicy and flavorful, even after baking, resulting in a delightful sensory experience for consumers.

What blueberry types do you offer and what applications are each best suited for?

Fruit d’Or offers a diverse catalog of wild blueberry products that cater to a variety of manufacturing needs. In addition to the familiar quick frozen wild blueberries (IQF) and sweetened wild dried blueberries, we offer a range of wild blueberry powders that are suitable for swirls or direct addition to doughs, batters and frostings. We also offer crisp, unsweetened dried blueberries and have had success using these in low-moisture snacks and confectionery. The No-Bleed, Extra Juicy Wild Blueberries, in particular, are exceptionally suited for baked goods that require high temperatures due to their structural resilience and superior flavor retention. This technological advancement makes a product like a blueberry yeast donut possible at scale with superior sensory attributes. The catalog’s versatility allows bakers to select the ideal blueberry variant to complement their specific formula and process.

Why was it important for these blueberries to be clean label? What benefits does this provide?

We believe that clean label ingredients benefit both the consumer and the manufacturer. Our clean label ingredients are easy to integrate into existing formulations as they do not contain processing aids that interact with gluten or degrade yeast activity. Moreover, there is a shifting and sustainable demand for simplified ingredient declarations. Today’s market demands transparency and authenticity in the choices available, driving the need for wholesome, minimally processed ingredients. By offering clean label blueberries, a bakery can surpass consumer expectations while elevating the standard for product quality within the industry.