CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. will avoid taking drastic pricing actions in its Snacks business, even though net sales in that business declined 2% in the third quarter ended April 28.

“Now, I do think given our categories and brands, we’re not going to win this fight on the longer term by taking price down dramatically or going to promoted levels that are not sustainable,” said Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup, in a June 5 earnings call to discuss financial results. “That’s not going to be the right playbook for more elevated brands, and I think a great example of that is right now in cookies, which is a tough category where we are seeing a fair amount of trading down into private label.

“The good news is our Pepperidge Farm business is really kind of holding its own, not by dealing the price points, but by continuing to bring added value.”

Net sales in Snacks decreased to $1.10 billion from $1.12 billion in the previous year’s third quarter. Excluding the divestiture of the Emerald Nuts business, organic net sales fell 1% driven by declines in third-party partner brands, contract manufacturing, frozen products and fresh bakery. Growth came in cookies and crackers, primarily Goldfish crackers, and salty snacks.

Operating earnings in Snacks decreased 7% to $167 million from $179 million primarily due to lower gross profit. A gross profit margin decrease was due to higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs and unfavorable volume/mix, which was offset partially by supply chain productivity improvements and the benefit of cost-savings initiatives.

Clouse said the Snacks business is dealing with moderate category pressure, especially among lower-income and middle-income consumers.

“However, we’ve seen improvement in the latest weeks and remain very confident in the continued consumer demand for snacking and the strength of our portfolio of advantaged brands,” he said.

He pointed to a Pepperidge Farm innovation in a Milano London Fog limited-time offering.

“Most importantly, our Pepperidge Farm cookies portfolio continues to grow buyers across all generations, a positive proof point that as consumers are more selective on how they spend their snacking dollars,” Clouse said. “Our elevated brands are well-positioned to win.”

Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter will invest in promotions and marketing for Kettle potato chips, a brand seeing increased competition, he said.

Companywide, Camden-based Campbell Soup had net earnings of $133 million, equal to 45¢ per share on the common stock, which was down 17% from $160 million, or 54¢ per share, in the previous year’s third quarter. Net sales of $2.37 billion were up 6% from $2.23 billion, driven by the Sovos Brands, Inc. acquisition completed in March. Organic sales were flat.

In Meals and Beverages, net sales in the third quarter increased 15% to $1.27 billion from $1.11 billion. Organic net sales were comparable to the previous year’s third quarter as lower net sales of US retail products offset gains in foodservice. Within US retail products, gains in Prego pasta sauces and US Soup partially offset lower net sales in beverages, Campbell’s pasta and Swanson canned poultry.

Operating earnings in Meals and Beverages increased 26% to $229 million from $182 million, primarily driven by the Sovos Brand acquisition, higher gross profit, and lower marketing and selling expenses in the base business.

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Campbell Soup companywide had net earnings of $570 million, or $1.91 per share on the common stock, which were down 17% from $689 million, or $2.30 per share, in the same time of the previous year. Net sales of $7.34 billion were up 1% from $7.29 billion. Organic sales were down 1%.