ABILENE, TEXAS — AbiMar Foods, a baked foods manufacturer owned by Grupo Nutresa, will expand operations in Abilene, Texas, through its partnership with the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA).

As part of the expansion project, AbiMar said it will renovate its north plant office, employee break area and restrooms as well as upgrade production equipment and software systems to improve efficiency, worker safety, scalability, consistency and quality. The company also said it would retain 550 employees for this project.

“Our partnership with the DCOA has been a cornerstone of our success and growth here in Abilene,” said Rafael Henao, chief executive officer of AbiMar. “This investment highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in our operations as we will continue to deliver outstanding products and contribute positively to the local economy.”

AbiMar said the DCOA will invest $4.6 million in the expansion over the next two years, which will be reimbursed after AbiMar meets its contracted capital investment requirements. AbiMar also said it expects to generate a direct economic output of $476.15 through this project for every $1 the DCOA invests over the next two years.

Established in 1992, AbiMar Foods previously was known as Fehr Foods, Inc. The company was acquired by Grupo Nutresa in 2010. AbiMar’s products include cookies and crackers sold under the Lil’ Dutch Maid and Tru-Blu brands.