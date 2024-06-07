Bakeries can easily reduce operating costs by taking a few initial steps to lower their energy consumption.

Consider upgrading to low-emitting diode (LED) lighting where possible to reduce energy use and related costs, suggested Elizabeth Dutrow, team leader for the Energy Star Industrial Team, located within Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Protection Partnerships Division.

She said such lights are also lower maintenance because they can last longer, suggested Elizabeth. Furthermore, some LEDs may not be made of glass, making them better for food safety.

Another energy-saver involves optimizing compressed air, which is frequently used on packaging lines and in some other applications. Dutrow recommended fixing leaks, right-sizing compressors and reducing pressure, when possible, are some energy-saving suggestions.

Margaret Ann Marsh, senior vice president for safety, sustainability and environmental, Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., echoed that lighting and compressed air as good places to start.

“Upgrading to LED lighting can make a significant difference in a bakery’s energy footprint with the added advantage of improved lighting levels and reduced heat on the bakery floor, benefiting team members,” she pointed out. “Assessing compressed air systems to identify and repair air leaks can have an immediate impact. Other compressed air upgrades include investing in systems with variable-frequency drives, redesigning piping and air nozzles, and using air-leak detection tools to ensure optimal performance.”

Dutrow advised not to forget motor management. When replacing a motor, specify an efficient version that will cost less over the lifetime of the motor.

Moreover, check the insulation on ovens to make sure it’s still effective or can be improved. Are there places where insulation was removed and not put back in place after servicing the oven?

Additionally, ventilation can be an area to evaluate for efficiency.

“Bakeries typically have a fair number of fans for cooling and ventilation and to keep the plant under positive pressure,” Dutrow said. “There are efficiency measures that can be used here.”

Another common practice is shutting off unused equipment, if not in use. If the plant is closed on weekends, shutdown procedures should be put in place.

Keep an eye on boilers and other steam systems, which are perennial sources of energy waste and potential energy savings. Proper maintenance should be a routine matter.

Overall, picking the low-hanging fruit drives efficiency and energy savings and falls into a company’s “sphere of control,” noted Paul Bakus, president, North America, Puratos.

“It starts by companies assessing what's important to them and identifying where they want to make commitments to improve,” he said. “Part of the journey is knowing where you stand today and understanding where you can have a positive impact.”

Management teams can broaden their sphere of control by then making decisions on how they operate their facilities as well as how they strategically invest in sustainability.

The next step, Bakus said, involves the “sphere of influence,” which affects how suppliers, customers and consumers address sustainable practices, such as recycling their packaging.

“It involves asking, ‘How do I work more closely and collaboratively with others to be able to have a bigger impact?’ ” Bakus suggested. “We need to be looking at how we create a win-win situation where we can have a more positive impact not only on the environment, but also on the bottom line.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sustainability, click here.