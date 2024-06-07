VICTORIA, BC. — Portofino Bakery, an artisan bread producer owned by Bond Bakery Brands, has expanded distribution of its products to 1,000 additional stores in Canada, including all Walmart and Sobeys locations.

Portofino also said it is launching several handcrafted artisan bread and bun products at 700 Sobeys locations across Canada. The bread and buns include Artisan Peasant Loaf, Portofino Sourdough Loaf, Roasted Garlic & Cracked Pepper Loaf, Deluxe Brioche Buns and Golden Potato Rolls.

“Our whole belief at Portofino Bakery is in providing a much better product, a handcrafted product, at an accessible price point,” said Matt Cimon, president of Portofino Bakery. “We have now seen our artisan products resonate strongly across all of Canada, which strengthens our belief that people are looking for a better option than what is currently in the bread aisle.”

Portofino Bakery was founded on Vancouver Island in 2004. It has since grown into the largest commercial bakery in the area and one of the fastest growing commercial bakeries in Canada, the company said. Portofino is also Canada’s largest certified B Corporation bread company for donating tens of thousands of loaves annually to the community as well as reducing waste and improving its workplace.