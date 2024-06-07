KANSAS CITY — Mike Gude, group publisher, Sosland Publishing Co., will receive BEMA’s Fred Springer Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s annual convention, which will be held June 28-July 2 in California.

The Fred Springer Lifetime Achievement Award is given every year at the BEMA Convention to honor those in the baking industry who go above and beyond and have an impact both on BEMA and the industry. The award was established in 2001, but re-named in 2018 after Fred Springer, retired president of Burford Corp., was given the award.

“I know what Fred Springer has accomplished in his career and it’s very humbling to be recognized for a service award named for Fred,” Gude said. “I’ve always tried to follow Fred’s all-in philosophy, to do whatever it takes, to pitch in, and know that it might even be risky to do so. But ultimately, to know that once the decision is made, everyone is committed to it.”

Gude began his career in the baking industry 43 years ago when he joined Sosland Publishing to assist with the organization of a conference in China. The role evolved to selling advertising for Milling & Baking News and an insert publication Baking Equipment Quarterly. Baking Equipment Quarterly would later become Baking & Snack magazine. Gude would serve as publisher for both Milling & Baking News, Baking & Snack and later Food Business News, throughout his career.

Selling advertising and leading the trade media for the baking industry brought him to BEMA because, as he stated, “that’s where the customers were.” At the time media could not attend as members, but then-BEMA president John Van Laar found a way to bring Gude into the membership.

BEMA recognizes Gude as a “go giver,” someone who gives without the expectation of receiving anything in return.

“Mike shines as an example of a go giver who understands that a multitude of returns come through service to others,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA. “This includes a caveat that one never gets too caught up in the work. Instead, focus on the people in your business and in your life, and when those people and projects come together, that is the true magic of service.”