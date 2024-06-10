SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — La Tortilla Factory, a brand of Insignia International, has launched a new product line called Tradición tortillas. The tortillas include fajita, soft yellow corn tortillas, soft white corn tortillas, burrito flour tortillas and soft taco flour tortillas, the company said. All of these tortillas are low sodium and contain no cholesterol or trans fats. La Tortilla also said the flour tortillas are made with only unbleached flour and that the corn tortillas are gluten-free.

“Insignia International is forging a new frontier of flavor in the Hispanic food space, and Tradición tortillas stand out among the competition,” said Adam Butler, chief executive officer of Insignia International. “These tortillas are complete and balanced with an uncomplicated intensity — you’d never know it takes such hard work to create something this simple.”

Tradición tortillas are now available in most major Northern California grocery stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Raley’s, Save Mart and Lucky in addition to select stores in Southern California and Texas. La Tortilla also said the tortillas will expand to Albertsons in California, Seattle, Denver and the Southwest.