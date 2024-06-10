FRISCO, TEXAS — Ruiz Food Products, Inc., a manufacturer of prepared frozen foods for distribution to retail, convenience stores, clubs, vending, industrial and foodservice, has unveiled plans to close its Tulare, Calif., production facility later this year.

The plant originally opened in 2004 as an extension of Ruiz’s Dinuba, Calif., plant, and over the years has made various El Monterey products, such as tamales, rellenos and burritos. The company intended to use the Tulare location as a short-term option for additional capacity, and currently makes burritos. The plant reportedly employs approximately 215 workers.

“After 20 years of services, we have determined that the facility is too small and requires substantial capital investment to meet our manufacturing needs or remain a viable part of the Ruiz Foods network,” the company said. “Ruiz Foods has decided to retire the Tulare plant at the end of our fiscal year and will close between Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, 2024.”

Ruiz said it will provide support and career options for its Tulare employees during the transition. Some will have the option to transfer to the Dinuba plant.

Based in Frisco, Texas, Ruiz Foods currently has five manufacturing facilities across California, Texas and South Carolina, employing more than 4,000 team members in total.

, Ruiz expanded its manufacturing footprint in Vernon, Calif., by 150,000 square feet.