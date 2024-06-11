ANCENIS SAINT Géréon, FRANCE — Epi Ingredients, a French dairy ingredient supplier, has added additive-free butter powder to its product line. The additive-free butter powder is formulated with natural milk fat, offering a clean label for manufacturers, according to the company.

The ingredient may be used in such applications as pastry and baked foods, premixes, mixes as well as sauces, ready meals and dairy products.

Characteristics of the butter powder include matrix incorporation, good dispersion and hydration and ease of storage, according to the company.