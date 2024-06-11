Anthony & Sons Bakery, Denville, NJ, leaves nothing to chance. The company has invested heavily in R&D, quality assurance and its maintenance department to ensure that it can support its innovative spirit and produce the highest quality products.

The bakery is certified SQF Level 2 as well as kosher-certified and nut-free. When sesame was declared the ninth major allergen last year, Anthony & Sons moved all products containing sesame to a dedicated line and included an allergen declaration on its packaging. Quality checks are done routinely on each production run throughout the day, and sanitation is conducted after every production run.

The bakery’s maintenance team staffs six to eight people who work under Dan Harris, the chief engineer. While maintenance is constantly underway, the bakery schedules downtime for regular maintenance Saturday to Sunday. Anthony & Sons also has an on-site machine shop, which came in handy during the supply chain challenges of the pandemic.

“We can build some of the parts that we need, which was really helpful during the pandemic,” said Baldo Dattolo, president and chief executive officer. “The supply chain has gotten a lot better, so we don’t have to rely on that as much. When we do have a part break down though, I always order three at a time, so we always have them on hand.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Anthony & Sons Bakery, click here.