WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) launched its “Call for Speakers” campaign, opening applications for those interested in presenting at the upcoming Expo.

IBIE 2025 will feature a full day of educational sessions on Sept. 13 before the Expo kicks off the following day.

IBIE, held triennially in Las Vegas, is scheduled for Sept 14-17, 2025.

IBIE is the largest baking industry event in North America, providing more than 100 distinct learning opportunities to attendees across all sectors of the baking industry.

Speakers could cover a variety of trending topics, including plant-based baking; clean label and transparency; sustainability; health and wellness; and technology integration.

Speaker candidates will have various session formats in which to deliver their perspectives and strategies such as classroom sessions, hands-on workshops, demonstrations, and TED-esque talks known as QuickBITES.

The program will consist of specialized tracks addressing topics such as artisan baking; automation; baking for retail; business for retail; cookie/cake decoration; and digital manufacturing.

“We are seeking proposals for baking and pastry experts and industry thought leaders to create a lineup of IBIEducate content that offers meaningful education for professionals across the full continuum of job roles and industry segments,” said Marissa Sertich Velie, executive director of the Retail Bakers of America.

Professionals interested in being part of the education program are encouraged to submit a proposal at www.bakingexpo.com/call-for-speakers by Aug. 30.

For more information about IBIE, visit www.bakingexpo.com.



