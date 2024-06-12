OAKLAND, CALIF. — Gluten-free bakery Bread SRSLY has launched a gum-free, rice-free sourdough loaf for consumers who tend to avoid gums, rice, gluten and lectins. Described as the brand’s first product without any gum ingredients, the bread is made from a blend of organic, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients that are “slowly fermented for optimal digestibility” while still giving the bread a “fluffy texture,” Bread SRSLY said. The gum-free, rice-free sourdough loaf is now available on the Bread SRSLY website.

“From the beginning, we’ve prioritized best-in-class customer care at Bread SRSLY,” said Sadie Scheffer, founder and chief executive officer of Bread SRSLY. “So we get to hear from our customers directly about what new products would best serve them. People requested again and again that we create a gum-free loaf, and I’m so excited about the product we came up with. It’s also been amazing to be able to share this with our community of customers and to see the outpouring of support for this new loaf.”

Bread SRSLY is a women-run bakery that has produced gluten-free bread since its founding in 2011. The company said each of its baked-to-order bread products are vegan and kosher and made without any preservatives or refined sugar. They also are produced in a dedicated gluten-free and top nine allergen-free bakery.