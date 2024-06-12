PETALUMA, CALIF. — Organic prepared frozen food brand Amy’s Kitchen has named Mel Cash as its chief growth officer and promoted Leanne Molter from chief transformation and strategy officer to chief financial officer.

Cash joins the company from Nestle, where she most recently was chief marketing and innovation officer. Previously, she was head of corporate strategy of Masco Corp. and earlier vice president, global category strategy and marketing, plant-based protein and growth brands at Kellogg.

Molter succeeds retiring CFO, Peter Wong. Molter joined Amy’s in May 2023 as vice president, finance and strategy.

Before joining the company, Molter was previously vice president finance, corporate finance and business finance at The J.M. Smucker Co. She also has held several finance positions at PepsiCo, ADP, and Advanced Interconnect Technologies.

Wong has been Amy’s CFO since 2011. He previously was CFO at Zoom Eyeworks and earlier director of finance and accounting at Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mel to our senior leadership team,” said Paul Schiefer, president at Amy’s Kitchen. “Her stellar track record and industry acumen make her the ideal leader to drive our sales, marketing, and communications efforts forward.

“To achieve our ambitious objectives, we are delighted to have Leanne spearheading our organizational transformation, and leading finance and information technology. Her strategic foresight and operational prowess have already propelled our business forward, and we are confident she will lead Amy's Kitchen to even greater heights as chief financial officer.”