TIFTON, GA. — PB2 Foods has wrapped up a vertical integration project that the plant-based food company said gives it direct ownership of its production and manufacturing plus the ability to supply peanut ingredients to other companies and industries.

Under the project, PB2 — known for its powdered peanut butter — has repurposed a 110,000-square-foot facility in its hometown of Tifton, Ga., by installing new equipment that can roast, grind and press peanuts to make peanut paste, unrefined roasted peanut oil and defatted peanut flour.

PB2 said the move brings its entire manufacturing process in-house and stands to reduce friction in its supply chain and drive new revenue streams. In addition, the project creates about 30 new jobs for the Tifton area.

“This is a momentous step in our company’s journey,” said Craig Entwistle, chief executive officer of PB2 Foods. “Achieving vertical integration enhances our food safety and quality control measures, ensuring our standards are maintained at every stage of production. Reaching this point in our strategic vision positions us for long-term success and sustainability and allows us to better serve our customers and consumers.”

Peanut paste, unrefined roasted peanut oil and defatted peanut flour are common ingredients in products ranging from ice cream and baked foods to protein powders and pet foods, PB2 noted. With the vertical integration now completed, the company said it aims to sharpen its focus on research and development and marketing under the next phase of its long-term business plan.

“We are ready to take the next step in our journey now that all our processing is under one roof,” Entwistle added. “Not only does this investment help the company grow, it also gives us an opportunity to support our local community, our employees, and our existing and future customers.”

PB2’s product roster includes powdered peanut, cashew and almond butters; a peanut butter spread; cookie and brownie baking mixes; peanut and almond protein powders; and peanut butter and almond butter protein bars.

This week, the company kicked off the nationwide launch of PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread. The spread, carrying a retail price of $4.99 to $7.99, is made with fresh-roasted peanuts, palm oil, sea salt and allulose, a naturally occurring sugar found in figs, raisins, wheat, maple syrup and molasses. Retail distribution includes grocery retailers such as Albertsons, Harris Teeter, Wakefern (ShopRite), Winn-Dixie and Stop & Shop, and the product is available online at Amazon and PB2’s web store.