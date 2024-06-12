CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has unveiled the latest permanent addition to its menu: Doughnut Dots. These new donut holes are described as “a new assortment of tiny, tasty takes on your favorite Krispy Kreme donuts that are small in size, huge in fun and flavor, and perfect for poppin'!”

Doughnut Dots come in four flavors: powdered, which are powdered original glazed donut holes; sprinkled, which are original glazed donut holes with rainbow nonpareils; cinnamon, which are original glazed donut holes lightly covered in cinnamon topping; and cookie crumb, which are original glazed donut holes lightly covered in a cookie crumb topping and sprinkled with a powdered topping.

“Krispy Kreme fans can now double down on delicious when picking up their regular dozen by enjoying our new lineup of Doughnut Dots,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “They’re bite-sized, fun, and made fresh daily. They’re perfect for sharing or you can pop ‘em yourself when you’re on the go.”

Doughnut Dots come in 10-count cups and 24-count boxes and are available in-shop and for pickup via the company’s app and website.