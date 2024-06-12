ATCHISON, KAN. — MGP Ingredients, Inc. has hired David Colyott as executive vice president of operations. He will succeed Steve Glaser, who is retiring in July after 13 years with the company.

Colyott has more than 30 years of experience in leading supply chain operations across the consumer packaged goods industry, most recently as vice president of the Supply Chain Center of Excellence at Mars Petcare since 2018. Earlier, he spent 10 years as supply chain director at Nestle Waters North America. He also has worked in supply chain leadership roles at Ryder and The Home Depot.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our team,” said David Bratcher, president and chief executive officer of MGPI. “His deep experience in rapidly evolving global supply chain environments and proven leadership credentials are a great fit for MGP as we continue to execute our long-term strategy of transitioning into a branded spirits company. Additionally, I want to express our deepest gratitude for Steve’s tireless efforts and invaluable contributions in building a very talented and committed supply chain team at MGP.”

Colyott received a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing with a minor in psychology at Eastern Illinois University. He also completed executive leadership programs at London School of Business, Nestle, and Mars Petcare.