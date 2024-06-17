Commercial bakeries need consistent, high-quality results. Leveraging 100 years of culinary mastery, consumer insights and innovative tech, Puratos’ products help bakers unlock unrivaled efficiency, taste and freshness. 

24-PUR-098_experts-Image.jpgSource: ©Puratos 

Technical Experts

Our R&D and technical teams push the boundaries of innovation every day. We bring modern advancements in manufacturing and technology to our partnerships to ensure consistency at scale.  

24-PUR-098_filling-Image.jpgSource: ©Puratos

High Quality at High Speeds

In high-speed production environments, time is of the essence. From improvers to fillings, Puratos’ products are more than ingredients; they’re equipment-friendly solutions to achieving high-quality results even at top speeds.

Custom Solutions for Every Customer 

Whether you need cost savings or clean-label ingredients, we offer tailored solutions to help you cater to consumer preferences. 

Freshness, taste and a clean label are non-negotiables for many of today’s consumers. Meet these demands with Puratos’ range of bread and cake enzymes.