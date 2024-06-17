Commercial bakeries need consistent, high-quality results. Leveraging 100 years of culinary mastery, consumer insights and innovative tech, Puratos’ products help bakers unlock unrivaled efficiency, taste and freshness.
Technical Experts
Our R&D and technical teams push the boundaries of innovation every day. We bring modern advancements in manufacturing and technology to our partnerships to ensure consistency at scale.
High Quality at High Speeds
In high-speed production environments, time is of the essence. From improvers to fillings, Puratos’ products are more than ingredients; they’re equipment-friendly solutions to achieving high-quality results even at top speeds.
Custom Solutions for Every Customer
Whether you need cost savings or clean-label ingredients, we offer tailored solutions to help you cater to consumer preferences.
Freshness, taste and a clean label are non-negotiables for many of today’s consumers. Meet these demands with Puratos’ range of bread and cake enzymes.