RACINE, WISC. — Butter Buds Inc. named Ray Apuzzo as the company’s industrial domestic sales manager. In his new role, Apuzzo will oversee and manage sales operations in the East Coast territory of the United States.

Apuzzo has 30 years of experience in food sales and operations management, and he has focused his career on working in industrial and functional ingredients in the food, beverage and pet food industries.

“The team at Butter Buds is excited to welcome Ray Apuzzo as our new industrial domestic sales manager,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “Ray has an extensive career within the food industry and is a proven sales leader. His years of business development experience, sales and operations management, as well as knowledge of functional ingredients, make him a strong addition to our team.”

Apuzzo joins Butter Buds from Henry Broch & Co. where he served as the Midwest regional sales manager and prior to that as director of industrial sales. He worked as the sales manager for New Royal Distribution, US Foods, Bismarck Food Service and PepsiCo, and as an account executive at Sysco.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in food science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and is a restaurant owner and operator.