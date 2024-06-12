WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) hired Campbell Genn as its new senior director of government relations.

“Campbell’s extensive expertise on the nutrition front combined with four years of experience working in the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) secretary's office will provide invaluable insight for our members and further ABA’s priorities,” said Rasma Zvaners, ABA’s vice president of government relations. “We are excited to bring on a new team member with a knowledge base and understanding that will further our advocacy and efforts to improve food security in all communities.”

Genn will assist Zvaners with key nutrition policy-related initiatives and will work closely with the ABA’s food technical and regulatory affairs and commodities and agriculture professionals.

Genn previously worked with the Sugar Association, where she focused on ensuring nutrition and labeling policies were grounded in strong science and advocated for the role sugar plays in nutrient-dense foods and a balanced diet. Before working with the Sugar Association, Genn advised on USDA’s nutrient assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), school meals, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.