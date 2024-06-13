Buns and rolls have long stood as lunch- and dinner-time staples, but as consumer eating habits become more fluid, especially among younger generations, the category is evolving its offerings to remain relevant across the day.

“Breaking into new occasions like breakfast and snacking are key opportunities for buns and rolls to build repetition and stronger routines,” said Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel. “Younger consumers are snacking more and less tied to traditional mealtimes, so meeting these less traditional occasions is a clear opportunity.”

With snacking on the rise, most Crown Bakery products are now available in snackable portion sizes.

“We’ve noted increased interest in slider buns and mini rolls, croissants and biscuits from many of our customers looking to translate core items into snack-sized SKUs and menu options,” said noted Yianny Caparos, president, Crown Bakeries, Brentwood, Tenn.

While buns and rolls may not be considered a snack food to some, attitudes are shifting. Datassential’s 2023 Snacking Keynote found that two-thirds of consumers now believe any food item can be considered a snack.

“The definition of a snack item is becoming more vague as consumers look to grab whatever is convenient and tastes delicious,” said Jennifer Aranas, senior manager, consumer insights, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa. “Some of our products, like dinner rolls, mini baguettes and mini pretzel rolls, allow consumers and operators to convert full-sized versions of fan-favorite handhelds into smaller, snack-worthy options.”

As more consumers return to the office, the demand for portable, on-the-go meals is increasing as well.

“Breakfast sandwiches remain the most popular away-from-home food item, increasing bun and roll consumption,” Aranas said. “These items are also ideal for easy lunch options that are sturdy enough to be transported and remain intact while retaining the high-quality freshness that consumers crave.”

Smaller pack sizes are another opportunity, said Melissa Altobelli, principal of client insights, dairy and bakery vertical, Circana. appealing to budget-conscious consumers and smaller households looking to reduce waste.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls, click here.