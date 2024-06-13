Switching between traditional and artisan bun and roll production requires line versatility and proper planning to ensure smooth changeovers.

Bakers must adjust their schedules to account for the longer fermentation times of artisan breads, for example.

“The production schedule is crucial for managing the transition between artisan buns and other bread products,” noted Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA. “This includes forecasting demand, optimizing production cycles and ensuring efficient use of equipment and resources.”

Ken Johnson, president, Gemini Bakery Equipment, emphasized that a flexible makeup system is fundamental. The ability to make dinner rolls, baguettes, hot dog buns, loaf breads and more on the same line is possible with the right tools, he said.

“Having different dividers available for the front end can also allow for different dough types to be processed on the same back ends,” he explained. “Bakers can potentially add retarding to the product makeup process to decouple and allow flexible bake off on an as-needed basis. This will allow for longer, more efficient product runs and product mix flexibility.”

Oftentimes a sheeting line and makeup table combination is required for both artisan and traditional products, Magistrelli said, with low-stress components and configurations included for the artisan breads.

“Once the product is mixed and shaped, then the next challenge in the process is being flexible enough to handle this variety of breads,” he said. “This is accomplished with careful consideration to what peels or pans the products need to be processed in, what proofing and baking solutions are selected, and then how the overall system complements itself to make this possible.”

Geert Schellens, sales manager, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family, noted the forming, decorating, rounding and moulding units on Verhoeven’s lines can be added or passed through as needed based on the product being run. The company’s NewCap handling lines have the flexibility to produce artisan buns and rolls.

“We do this by using peel boards or placing the dough products on indented trays for the more traditional-looking products,” he said.

Diana Boxey, global marketing director, AMF Bakery Systems, observed that decorating units can be easily wheeled in and out to achieve the desired end-product characteristics.

“With the combined AMF Flex dividing and rounding technology alongside our AMF Tromp sheeting and decorating capabilities, AMF is able to offer modular makeup solutions controlled by recipe-management software to ensure bakers can produce the widest range of products with quick product changeover utilizing the same mixing, proofing, baking and cooling systems,” she said.

Schellens added that the longer processing times of artisan breads may also require bakers to expand their lines, depending on how much of their production is dedicated to these breads. Equipment suppliers have adapted in response. Schellens noted that years ago, peel boards on average were 1-by-1 meter. Today, most are 3-by-1.2 meters, with some as high as 4-by-1.5 meters.

“With the larger peel board sizes, we can keep the conveying speed low to maintain a dough-friendly process,” Schellens explained. “And, with this way of conveying, we are also able to produce a production line in a small footprint.

Slower line speeds may also reduce waste and minimize equipment breakdown and maintenance.

“This results in higher efficiency of our production lines and better margins for our customers,” he said.

Gemini’s low-stress Craftmaster lines can produce artisan bread in large quantities, said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales. The makeup lines are available in widths ranging from 32 to 52 inches.

Rheon has similarly boosted throughput capabilities on its artisan lines in recent years as demand has grown.

“Just in the last few years, we have been able to increase our cut-by-weight systems by 50%,” said John Giacoio, vice president of sales, Rheon USA. “This system cuts each piece of dough based on a target weight, and then it is checked for accuracy.”

Artisan buns and rolls are flourishing, offering significant opportunity for manufacturers. With the proper tools and know-how, traditional bun and roll bakers can run these artisan products on their lines without skipping a beat, making the most of the category’s momentum.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.