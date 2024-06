COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — Little Debbie, a snack brand of McKee Foods, has launched apple cinnamon donut sticks.

The new take on a familiar treat features a soft texture and is topped with apple cinnamon-flavored glaze, making it ideal for “on-the-go breakfasts, afternoon snacks, or alongside coffee or tea,” Little Debbie said.

Little Debbie apple cinnamon donut sticks are available nationwide in 9.08-oz cartons containing six individually wrapped pieces at a suggested retail price of $2.79.