WASHINGTON — A voluntary product recall of 29,019 cases of frozen cookie dough from Rise Baking Co. due to potential Salmonella contamination is still ongoing. The Food and Drug Administration recall initiated May 2 involves products such as chocolate chunk frozen cookie dough from Costco, chocolate chunk from Member’s Mark and chocolate chipper cookie from Panera.

The products were distributed in 21 states: California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia. The recall number is F=1300=2024. The codes are 4109N1, 4110N1, 4106N3, 4107N3, 4108N3, 4109N3, 4110N3, 4116N1, 4117N1, 4109N4, 4110N4 and 4115N1.

Products listed are Costco chocolate chunk frozen cookie dough, net weight 33 lb (14.97kg), 1.6-oz dough pucks; Member’s Mark chocolate chunk, net weight 14.85 lb (6.74kg), 144/1.65-oz dough pucks/case; Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie, net weight 41.25 lb (18.71kg), 220/3-oz dough pucks/case; Rise Baking jumbo chocolate chunk, net weight 37.5 lb (17.01 kg), 240/2.5-oz dough pucks/case mini chocolate chip cookie, net weight 16.87 lb (7.65 kg), 600/0.45-oz dough pucks/case.