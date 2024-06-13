WASHINGTON — A voluntary product recall of 29,019 cases of frozen cookie dough from Rise Baking Co. due to potential Salmonella contamination is still ongoing. The Food and Drug Administration recall initiated May 2 involves products such as chocolate chunk frozen cookie dough from Costco, chocolate chunk from Member’s Mark and chocolate chipper cookie from Panera.
The products were distributed in 21 states: California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia. The recall number is F=1300=2024. The codes are 4109N1, 4110N1, 4106N3, 4107N3, 4108N3, 4109N3, 4110N3, 4116N1, 4117N1, 4109N4, 4110N4 and 4115N1.