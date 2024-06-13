MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills has introduced two vanilla-flavored cereals for the summer season: Loaded Birthday Cake and Vanilla Chex. The former is a brand new item joining the company’s Loaded lineup, while the latter is a returning item that hasn’t been on grocery store shelves since 2021.

Loaded Birthday Cake Cereal features square bites with vanilla crème filling and will sell at the suggested retail price of $6.88, while Vanilla Chex has an MSRP of $4.99. Both are available now at select retailers nationwide.