WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.7¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decline follows a 0.1¢ per lb increase in April. Meanwhile, the price of whole wheat bread rose 12.4¢ per lb after climbing 4¢ in April.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 197.1¢, down 2.7¢ per lb from April but up 2¢ from May 2023. At 274.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 12.4¢ from April and up 24.7¢ per lb from May 2023.

The national average price of family flour in May was 57¢, down 0.4¢ from April but up 2.6¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in May was 137.7¢ per lb, down 4.5¢ from April and down 8.1¢ from May 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 512.4¢ per lb, up 0.3¢ per lb from April but down 2.9¢ from May 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in May was 100.2¢, down 2.3¢ from April but up 0.5¢ from May 2023.