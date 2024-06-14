Cargill’s new, patent-pending PalmAgility 600 series compound coating fats enable bakery and snack manufacturers to create the indulgent, premium treats that today’s consumers desire. Perfect for enrobing, bottoming, drizzling, moulding or fillings, the PalmAgility 600 products offer improved heat stability and help delay fat bloom in compound coatings, extending product shelf life and creating a more visually appealing finished product, according to the company.

“The big advantages with the PalmAgility 600 line are its improved heat stability and its ability to delay fat bloom in compound coatings used for bakery and snack products,” said Serpil Metin, principal product developer, Cargill. “There is lots of interest in the marketplace for premium, indulgent products. The PalmAgility 600 range delivers on that ask, creating products with a more pleasing visual appearance across the product’s shelf life.”

The line currently includes five non-hydrogenated products, with options that support a range of textural goals, from compound coatings with a harder “bite” to decadent fillings with a soft, creamy mouthfeel. PalmAgility 600 products are especially well suited for chocolate-covered donuts, cookies, snack cakes and snack/nutrition bars as well as moulded products.

(800) 227-4455 • www.cargill.com