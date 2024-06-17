PARIS – Danone SA, Michelin, US startup DMC Biotechnologies and Crédit Agricole Centre France will create a Biotech Open Platform to scale up advanced fermentation processes, particularly precision fermentation.

An investment of over €16 million (more than $17 million) will create the industrial and technological platform within Parc Cataroux Center for Sustainable Materials, an innovation accelerator supported by Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

In precision fermentation, microorganisms such a bacteria, yeast or fungi are used to produce proteins, enzymes and other molecules used in industry, including the food industry. Biotechnology, including precision fermentation, also may assist in finding alternatives to fossil-based resources.

“At Danone, we have always been focused on investing in the future of food, and this partnership is the next step in this journey,” said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, chief executive officer of Paris-based Danone. “We look forward to working with our partners to develop cutting-edge fermentation technologies which will accelerate innovation health benefits and decarbonization in the food industry.”

By 2025, the project aims to install an initial demo-scale production line, including a fermenter and purification equipment. Additional equipment and a second production line should follow.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, manufactures tires and components for applications in fields such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energy and health care. DMC Biotechnologies, which has locations in Boulder, Colo., and Research Triangle Park, N.C., develops and produces chemicals and ingredients using precision fermentation. Crédit Agricole Centre France is a bank serving more than 900,000 customers.

Public and private institutions supporting the platform include the University of Clermont Auvergne, Greentech, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Clermont Auvergne Métropole.