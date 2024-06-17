LITTLETON, COLO. — The Wheat Foods Council (WFC) has named Kent Juliot of Ardent Mills as its new chair for the 2024-25 cycle. He previously held the position of WFC chair during the 2022-23 cycle and the 2023-24 cycle, the association said. Juliot will complete the ongoing term of previous WFC chair Mark Hotze, who is unable to finish his term due to increased responsibilities at Corbion.

Other 2024-25 officers that were elected during the recent summer meeting in Manhattan, Kan., include Britany Hurst Marchant (Idaho Wheat Commission) as vice chair, Marco Hernandez (Miller Milling) as secretary/treasurer and Ron Suppes (Kansas Wheat Commission) as immediate past chair.

The officers will work with WFC president Tim O’Connor and affiliated agency Sterling-Rice Group (SRG) to deliver a 2024-25 program plan, which would fit into the fourth year of the association’s five-year strategic plan to grow demand for wheat foods in the domestic market, the WFC said.

“The 2024-25 program plan continues WFC’s focus on informing fitness trainers and menu development chefs that wheat foods are essential for a healthy, balanced diet and on-trend with the cuisine and lifestyle many consumers are seeking,” the association said. “These key influencers reach millions of consumers every day, multiplying the reach of WFC’s messages. The programs directed at these core target audiences include webinars, eblasts, social media campaigns, mythbuster videos, a custom chef event, culinary insider e-newsletters, message delivery through fitness and chef professional organizations and targeted advertising, along with industry communications initiatives.”