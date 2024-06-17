HINGHAM, MASS. — Specialty cracker maker Venus Wafers is being acquired by Oak Park, Ill.-based investment partnership Circumspect Capital.

News of the deal emerged from Boston-based investment bank Tully & Holland, which reported earlier this month that it’s serving as the exclusive adviser to Venus Wafers for the sale to Circumspect Capital. Financial terms of the acquisition agreement weren’t disclosed.

Hingham, Mass.-based Venus Wafers, Tully & Holland and Circumspect Capital couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“The acquisition allows Circumspect Capital to participate in a long-term-focused investment partnership with a widely recognized, all-natural, specialty snack cracker portfolio and private label business,” Tully & Holland saidd.

Founded in 1931 by the Barmakian family, and now led by president Luke Barmakian, Venus Wafers produces organic, whole grain crackers and flatbreads under two brands and for private labels. The company’s cracker and flatbread brands include CaPeachio’s (artisan crackers) and The Original Mariner Biscuit Company (original crackers, snack crackers, stoned wheat crackers, water crackers, original flatbread, mini flatbread and lavasch flatbread).

Early last year, Venus Wafers announced its entry into a new snack category, and the addition of a third brand, with the introduction of South Shore Puff Snacks. The bagged organic, whole grain puffs, which recently began rolling out to stores, come in barbecue, chili lime and vegan cheese flavors.

A diversified holding company, Circumspect Capital focuses on long-term investments in market-leading businesses across a range of sectors, including food products, food processing, business and consumer, value-added distribution, services niche manufacturing and industrial services.