Five years ago, Anthony & Sons Bakery, Denville, NJ, started taking steps to pursue sustainability initiatives to align itself with the goals its retail customers have set.

“We’re focused on all measures to be ahead of sustainability for our customers,” said Nick Sorresse, senior vice president, relationship strategist.

Many of those steps have been to ensure its products are aligned with its customers’ values. Eight of the company’s products are now Non-GMO Project verified. Anthony & Sons is also a part of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative that verifies ingredients are sourced in a way that protects biodiversity, water quality and other environmental values. The company also is committed to recycling its plastics and cardboard through How2Recycle.

On the energy side, Anthony & Sons has converted its fleet of delivery vehicles to clean-burning fuel by using cleaner diesel engines that are capable of operating on bio-fuels and renewable diesel fuels. In the bakery, the company is always looking for ways to optimize energy consumption and reduce energy usage.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Anthony & Sons Bakery, click here.