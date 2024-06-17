WASHINGTON — SNAC International welcomed 40 professionals to its first in-person Women in Snacks (WinS) Summit, held June 12-13 in Washington, DC. Launched in 2019, WinS aims to provide a pipeline of female leadership in the snack industry through networking and education. SNAC International has largely fulfilled that mission through virtual webinars and in-person networking and workshops attached to its other major events, such as SNAXPO, SNX and the Executive Leadership Forum.

At the opening of the event, Christine Cochran, president and chief executive officer of SNAC International, noted that while much of the education associated with WinS had happened virtually until this point, rich relationships were beginning to form. The community built online demanded an in-person event, time set aside for personal and professional development and connection with one’s professional peers.

“People wanted to gather in person to solidify the relationships they had built online,” she said.

WinS is just one of the programs that SNAC International hosts to promote individual, company and industry success. Cochran pointed out that the organization’s commitment to individuals’ professional success differentiates SNAC International from other industry organizations.

“As you sit here at these tables, it’s okay to take this time be a little selfish and invest in yourself,” she said to attendees as they prepared for a day of education and networking.

Attendees heard from Claire Shipman, author of Womenomics: Write Your Own Rules for Success, on the research around women in the workplace. A panel of snack industry professionals, both men and women, shared their experiences in the workplace as women and allies and how the industry is changing to become more inclusive. Dina Reagan, associate vice president of snacks R&D for Campbell Snacks, Camden, NJ, spoke on the power of one’s voice for connection in the workplace. Attendees also participated in a leadership workshop with Rachel Pacheco, management professor at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Cochran urged attendees that WinS is a great opportunity to develop their company’s internal leadership pipeline in addition to the organization’s other offerings. SNAC partners with the Kellogg School of Management for a virtual course every summer that is free to members. This year’s course, Elevating Marketing Excellence in Changing Times will be focused on artificial intelligence in marketing and will take place July 24-26.

SNAC also partners with Georgetown University to offer its Emerging Leaders Program. This intensive seminar on leadership is free to members to attend. The seminar is in person and features a first-year and second-year version that build on each other so attendees can continue their professional development. This year’s event will be held Oct. 28-30 in Washington, DC.

The next WinS Summit will be held June 4-5, 2025, in Washington, DC.