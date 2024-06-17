HATBORO, PA. — Pretzel Pete Inc. is adding four new flavors to its Topzels product line.

The new flavors include Low Salt, Honey Mustard Onion, Garlic Parmesan, Smoky Bacon and Cheddar.

Topzels are crushed up flavored pretzels bits, often used as a topping but can be deployed in various recipes.

“Topzels are the pretzel topping that tops everything, and you’ll see why once you experience this product that will soon be disrupting the toppings category,” said Karl Brown, Pretzel Pete founder and president.

Topzels are created by grinding pretzels into a crumb-like product before the various seasonings are added.

Topzels launched with two sweet flavors last year, Salted Caramel and Cinnamon Brown Sugar. The four flavors soon to be released are all part of the new savory line.

“The savory flavors are a perfect salad topper yet also perfect on top of grilled foods, baked potatoes, soups and even as a breading for chicken and other dishes,” Brown added.