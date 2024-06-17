EVERETT, WASH. — Packaging equipment maker Formost Fuji Corp. is celebrating the opening of its new expanded facility in Everett as the company marks its 60th anniversary.

The new location not only provides ample space for current operations but also allows for future expansion, with the potential to double the manufacturing area.

After the purchase of the building in January 2023, the company successfully transitioned to the new location in August. Since then, additional enhancements have been added, such as a mezzanine level, multipurpose room and training center/showroom.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 60th anniversary at our new location in Everett,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “It is a beautiful facility, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team that has made this possible. This new site strategically places our company for future growth and expansion.”

To commemorate this milestone, Formost Fuji will be hosting an open house celebration on June 19. The event will feature tours of the facility, a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a lunch reception to welcome customers, employees, their families, vendors and industry partners.