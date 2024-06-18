MINNEAPOLIS — Following up a similar acquisition late last year, North American baked foods manufacturer Rise Baking Co. has purchased pie maker Table Talk Pies Inc.

Financial terms of the deal, announced June 14 by Rise Baking, weren’t disclosed. Founded in 1924, Worcester, Mass.-based Table Talk is a full-line producer of fresh-baked pies, specializing in 4-inch snack pies sold under the Table Talk brand but also making the mini pies as well as 8-inch to 10-inch dessert pies and crumb cakes under generic labels for grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers.

With more than 300 full-time employees in the United States, family-owned Table Talk operates three automated bakeries and sells its pies in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, as well as in Mexico, Canada and other markets. Table Talk said it has sold an estimated 240 million snack pies and 25 million dessert pies annually since 2019.

The acquisition by Minneapolis-based Rise Baking comes more than a year after Table Talk purchased the assets of Patisserie Gaudet, an Acton Vale, Que.-based baker of pies and tarts.

“Rise’s commitment to innovation and uncompromising quality aligns perfectly with Table Talk’s values, making this a win-win opportunity that sets Table Talk up for success going forward,” said Isaac Long, president of Table Talk. “We’re excited to bring our century of experience and expertise in the pie industry to the Rise platform, joining its trusted brands in delivering exceptional quality and continued growth. We remain committed to our customers, the partnerships we’ve built and driving innovation in the category together.”

Table Talk joins a Rise Baking brand roster that includes Brill, South Coast Baking, Best Maid Cookie Company, Henry & Henry, New French Bakery, Bakestone Brothers and Karp’s. Rise’s products include cookies, icings, cakes, pies, muffins, brownies, dessert bars, artisan breads and flatbreads, supplied to retail bakeries, foodservice operators and food distributors — including national grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and quick-service restaurants — in North America.

For Rise, Table Talk marks its second pie acquisition in less than a year. Last December, Rise announced the purchase of two pie facilities — in Kent, Wash., and Brampton, Ont. — from Wonder Brands Holdings Inc. and FGF Brands (USA) Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome Table Talk and its employees to the Rise team,” said Brian Zellmer, chief executive officer of Rise Baking. “As our second pie acquisition, we’re eager to grow our slice of the pie industry, unlocking new possibilities while preserving the valued heritage of the Table Talk brand.”

Rise noted that the addition of Table Talk gives it 20 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada, with about 3,700 employees overall. Table Talk generates annual sales of about $150 million, according to the 2024 Directory & Buyers Guide from Sosland Publishing Co.

“We’re thrilled to see Rise grow in the pie category, continuing to expand their offerings to better serve their customer base,” commented Mike Horgan, partner at Stamford, Conn.-based private equity firm Olympus Partners, whose portfolio includes Rise Baking. “The Rise team continues to demonstrate an exceptional ability to create and implement business strategies that grow their existing and newly acquired brands.”