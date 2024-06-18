CHICAGO — Baking manufacturers Premier Nutrition Co., LLC and De Wafelbakkers are expanding their Premier Protein brand with a new selection of protein-filled pancake and waffle mixes, both of which come in buttermilk and original varieties and contain 15 grams of protein per serving. Premier Nutrition and De Wafelbakkers first launched pancake offerings under the Premier Protein banner back in 2023.

“We at Premier Protein are excited to continue expanding our product offerings with the introduction of these new pancake and waffle mixes,” said Nick Stiritz, US vice president of Premier Nutrition. “Our mission is to inspire optimism on the journey to becoming a happier, healthier you. With 15 grams of protein per serving and unbeatable taste, Premier Protein pancake and waffle mix is the perfect way to add a tasty and nutritious boost to your day.”

Premier Protein pancake and waffle mixes will be available nationwide later this summer.