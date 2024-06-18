The decorating stage is critical in achieving the handmade artisan look consumers are seeking.

“Artisan buns and rolls typically have the ‘handcrafted in smaller batches’ appearance, allowing for more attention to detail and customization,” said Matt Zielsdorf, global category manager, specialty bread and pastries, Middleby Bakery Group. “This may contrast with traditional buns and rolls, which may appear to have been made using automated processes in large-scale facilities.”

Certain decorating equipment allows bakeries to enhance the perceived artisan quality of their buns and rolls without significantly altering production.

Seeds, for example, are common among artisan breads, noted Søren Christensen, chief executive officer, Danmatic Automated Bakery Systems. For these products, Danmatic offers a moistening roller, seeding unit and pressing roller. This system applies an adhesive to the bread and tops it with seeds, which are then pressed into the bread. He noted the moistening roller allows bakers to determine exactly where they want the seeds applied.

“This is important because consumers believe that densely applied seeds mean more seeds and higher value bread,” he explained. “This allows bakers to use around 30% fewer seeds — the most expensive ingredient — and still create a higher value bread.”

Scoring is a similarly easy way to increase artisan breads’ perceived value.

“Consumers perceive more value in their bread when they see a design on the top, whether it’s a simple diagonal slice across the loaf or an intricate pattern,” Christensen said. “There is minimal increase in manufacturing cost, and no slowdown in production process.”

Water scoring, he observed, can make the crust crispier and score appear fresher.

“The scores look fresher because there is a small amount of leftover water in the scores, so when it goes through the baking process, the scores take longer to cook,” he said. “This leaves them looking lighter, and consumers associate this with a fresher loaf.”

More traditional production lines using baking forms or trays can achieve artisan “look-a-like” products as well, said Geert Schellens, sales manager, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family.

“For these customers, together with our partners in the baking industry, we design production lines that are using baking forms or trays that can imitate the look of an artisan product,” he said. “In this way, these bakers can get the best of both worlds.”

Following decoration, he added that the baking process can still make or break artisan quality.

“Without exception, the dough pieces taken off the peel boards must be loaded into a stone plate oven,” Schellens said. “The use of hot stone plates gives the products a super tasty, crispy crust.”





This article is an excerpt from the May 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.