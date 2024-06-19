SOLON, OHIO — DiGiorno, a pizza brand of Nestle SA, has partnered with Marvel Studios to launch a line of limited-edition pizzas inspired by the upcoming Marvel film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The DiGiorno classic crust pizza varieties include the Wade Special, which is topped with pineapple and black olives as a tribute to Deadpool’s pizza from the first film; Gimme Chimi, which is described as a chimichanga-inspired pizza topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeño, and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses; Spicy Wolvie Pie, which is topped with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon; and Maximum Pep, which is “piled high” with sliced and diced pepperoni, the company said.

“DiGiorno is always looking for ways to tap into mainstream culture by pushing culinary boundaries through unique innovations and flavors, from our recent Thanksgiving Pizza to our all-onion ‘cry-pie,’ and we are now introducing our latest, most chaotic pies yet,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “This summer, we’re taking it up a notch by teaming up with Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to create limited-edition pizzas that fans won’t want to miss — so we encourage fans to get them while they can.”

The limited-edition DiGiorno offerings are available now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6.49 (may vary by retailer).