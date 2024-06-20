LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG – CSM Ingredients now offers SlimBake, an emulsion that enables up to a 30% reduction in the fat content of baked foods through a combination of functional ingredients and production technologies. It is available in North America upon request.

SlimBake works in both ambient packed products and frozen baked foods. It is available in two variants: butter-based and vegetable-based.

“At CSM Ingredients, we have an entire innovation center in Delmenhorst, Germany, dedicated precisely to the research and development of increasingly innovative and sustainable oils, fats and emulsifiers in order to meet the needs of our customers and enable consumers to find nutritionally balanced products that can also satisfy their taste buds,” said Christian Sobolta, group managing director for CSM.