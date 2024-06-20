VANCOUVER, BC. — Nature’s Path has named Raj Joshi as its new chief marketing officer.

As CMO, Joshi will lead the company’s marketing operations to expand its North America market presence, lead its R&D team and drive growth for its portfolio of USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Certified breakfast, baking and snack brands, according to the company.

Joshi joins the company from Blue Diamond Growers where he most recently was chief growth officer.

Previously he was with Kellogg Co. as general manager and marketing vice president. He joined Kellogg Co. in 2001 as director, marketing and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Raj to the Nature’s Path leadership team as our first chief marketing officer,” said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature’s Path. “As a family-run company deeply committed to our triple bottom line approach, Nature’s Path is gaining an industry powerhouse in Raj so we can continue sharing our promise to leave the earth better than we found it through an integrated marketing approach. With Raj’s guidance, we look forward to not only expanding our North American presence, but also creating impactful marketing campaigns and exciting innovations that will reach consumers looking for delicious, high-quality organic foods.”