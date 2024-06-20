The world of mixing is vast with a wide range of systems to choose from to suit specific dough’s or batter’s needs. Using the right mixer is critical because developing the proper dough or batter is the first step in baking and snack manufacturing. If the dough or batter isn’t right, there’s not much that can be done downstream to salvage the product.

Mixer suppliers can home in on the exact mixer and tools to ensure that food manufacturers get the most precise dough or batter every time. But having a separate mixer designed for each product is a luxury few can afford.

“In a perfect world, each recipe would have its own mixer because of its unique characteristics,” said Andrew Adreani, business development manager, Escher Mixers, a Middleby Bakery company. “In the practical world, we try to do as much as we can with one piece of machinery.”

Capital and space constraints leave bakers trying to do more with less on their production lines, and the mixing station is no different.

“Bakers prefer mixing equipment to be versatile and not too specific because this eases the strain on production,” said Jim Warren, vice president, Exact Mixing, Reading Bakery Systems. “Some products are more difficult to make, and specific mixers are made for those products, such as pasta, pie crusts and baked potato snacks.”

It is critical to invest in the right mixer for the right baking or snack application, and at some point, volume and quality will dictate the need for a new mixer. Until then, or if the products are close enough, bakers and snack manufacturers can adjust their existing mixers to handle multiple types of doughs or batters.

