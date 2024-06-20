ROLLE, SWITZERLAND — ADM is collaborating with Ooni Pizza Ovens, Edinburgh, Scotland, to introduce a line of flour produced using regenerative agriculture practices. The flour may be used to bake pizza at home. US consumers may purchase the product through the Ooni website.

Chicago-based ADM, which has an office in Rolle, launched its regenerative agriculture program in the United Kingdom in 2023 to support a farming approach designed to protect and improve soil health, biodiversity, climate and water resources.

“We are thrilled to be working with Ooni, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable food supply chain and an unwavering commitment to quality,” said Ashley Fuller, commercial director for ADM Milling. “ADM’s distinctive position spanning the wheat-to-flour value chain in the UK gives us an opportunity to help minimize environmental impact from farm to customer. We’re proud of our global regenerative agriculture efforts, which expanded to more than 2.8 million acres in 2023, and we’re excited to work with great partners like Ooni to bring the value chain together to deliver the benefits of this important work.”

Ooni offers a range of pizza ovens as well as dough balls, a dough mix, flour, yeast and pizza sauce.

“Collaborating with ADM helps Ooni in our mission to make it easier than ever for home pizza makers to get the ingredients they need to make awesome pizza, while also respecting and protecting our planet,” said Claire Grant, senior project manager groceries for Ooni Pizza Ovens. “As part of our commitment to becoming a regenerative business, Ooni type ‘00’ pizza flour will be produced in British mills using only electricity from renewable sources.”