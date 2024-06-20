PARSIPPANY, NJ — Beneo, a manufacturer of functional ingredients for food, feed and pharma, appointed Olivier Roques as chief executive officer and a new member of its executive board of directors at Beneo GmbH.

With an engineering degree in agronomics and a master’s degree in business administration, Roques brings more than three decades of experience in the international ingredients industry to this role.

He started his career in the dairy and flavor industries, followed by more than 20 years in leadership roles in the US and Europe at Agrana Fruit, a manufacturer of fruit preparations. This included positions in sales, food safety and quality, and new product development. Prior to his role at Beneo, Roques was CEO of Agrana Fruit Europe.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the people and products of Beneo,” Roques said. “The portfolio supports the company’s purpose to contribute to better nutrition and health. We will continue to create strategic partnerships with our customers around the globe and adapt to their market needs. Our customers value both the sound science supporting our ingredients, as well as the expert know-how and quality we offer them along the entire value chain. I have found a great group of colleagues eager to accelerate our development in that direction, giving me confidence that Beneo will further strengthen this unique chain of expertise to support our customers’ products.”

In addition to being Beneo’s new CEO, Roques will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing as the company’s chief sales officer, succeeding Dominique Speleers.