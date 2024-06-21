OMAHA, NEB., — Stellex Capital Management, a private equity firm, has acquired J. Skinner Baking, a manufacturer of such baked foods as Danishes, muffins, cinnamon rolls, brownies and bars. Financial details were not disclosed.

J. Skinner, based in Omaha and founded in 1983, provides ready-to-eat baked foods to grocery in-store bakeries, foodservice providers and co-packing partnerships. The company’s products are sold in over 30,000 retail locations across all 50 states.

Stellex plans to invest in production capacity expansion, increased automation and new product development. Doug Davidson, a bakery operator for multiple decades, has been named president and chief operating officer of J. Skinner.

“Stellex has supported the business with significant incremental day-one capital and liquidity to enable the company’s aggressive expansion plans,” said Audie Keaton, chief executive officer of J. Skinner. “This new partnership will seek to strengthen our existing operations, support the company’s long-term growth agenda, drive sustainability, and bring value to J. Skinner’s employees, the Omaha community and our nationwide customer base.”

Trey Lee, managing director of Stellex, said, “With a long history of driving value for its strategic retail partners through baked goods innovation, quality, and service, J. Skinner is now equipped for its next stage of product and capability expansion. We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the team and invest behind this inflection point with our capital and strategic resources as the company moves further to meet customers at their critical points of need.”