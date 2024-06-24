URBANA, OHIO — Scott Bieker has joined Bundy Baking Solutions as executive vice president of sales, North America.

Bieker is a baking industry veteran, having spent the first 20 years of his career in bakery operations before moving to sales. Most recently he was vice president of bakery sales for Corbion after working as vice president of sales for AMF Bakery Systems.

He received a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management from Kansas State University.

Founded as a family business, the Bundy family of companies encompasses several brands for baking pans, coatings, pan cleaning, release agents and equipment, including American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, Synova and Turbel.