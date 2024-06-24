MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill is opening a new office hub in Atlanta, a move the global agribusiness said will support its commitment to expanding its footprint in key geographies to better serve customers, attract talent and advance the company’s growth through technology innovation.

Cargill’s Digital Technology and Data (DT&D) organization will be the initial primary occupant of the Atlanta hub, which is expected to open in the fall. Cargill said it will hire approximately 400 professionals in data engineering; generative artificial intelligence; systems, applications and products (SAP); and other critical fields.

“Georgia and Atlanta are welcoming, business-friendly environments that provide an ideal backdrop for Cargill’s investment in technology and innovation,” said Brian Sikes, board chair and chief executive officer of Cargill. “With a new office hub in Atlanta, Cargill will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward.”

Jennifer Harstock, chief information and digital officer at Cargill, said Atlanta has a thriving technology sector that will support Cargill’s global food innovation goals.

“Atlanta’s rich pool of technical talent provides unparalleled access to the expertise needed to drive our digital transformation,” Harstock said. “Employees working at this facility will help create digital solutions that power our global food supply chain, harness analytics and artificial intelligence to open new markets, and drive technical innovation to make our food system more sustainable and accessible.”