WASHINGTON — Workforce, modernization of the sugar program and choice for a nutritional assistance program are the topics discussed at the Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit, held June 11-13. The American Bakers Association (ABA), The American Society of Baking and Retail Bakers of America took part in the event.

Bakers visited 42 House and Senate offices to discuss three main topics. The first was asking House of Representatives to co-sponsor House Joint Resolution 147, which provides congressional disapproval of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) rule allowing third parties to accompany OSHA inspectors on safety inspections.

According to the ABA, bakers are concerned that allowing in third parties such as union representatives, plaintiffs’ attorneys and community organizers could place the inspectors in the middle of labor disputes and take them away from their jobs of ensuring health and safety.

The second item is seeking support for reforms to the US sugar program, which is part of the House Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2024 and Senate Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act. This would support American sugar production, according to bakers, and empower the US Department of Agriculture to respond to changing market conditions and address sugar supply imbalances that could push up food prices.

The third item on the bakers’ agenda is support for choice in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the House and Senate Farm Bills.

The baking sector believes it is crucial that SNAP customers are able to decide where to shop and what to purchase, as restrictions would harm the efficiency, efficacy, equity and dignity inherent in the program, according to the ABA.

Bakers also participated in ABA policy sessions on commodity market insights, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program and driving packaging sustainability.

Held in conjunction with the fly-in was the ABA Food Technical Regulatory Affairs Professionals Group meeting, which met with Food and Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner Jim Jones, who shared insights on the restructuring of the Human Foods Program, chemical safety and food allergens.