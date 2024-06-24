TORONTO — Plant-based baked foods maker Sweets from the Earth has acquired the exclusive distribution rights to all Tofutti-brand products in Canada, excluding Quebec.

Financial terms of the agreement with Cranford, NJ-based Tofutti Brands Inc., announced June 20, weren’t disclosed. Tofutti’s product line includes dairy-free and vegan cream cheese, sour cream, dips and frozen desserts.

Sweets from the Earth, with headquarters in Toronto, noted that the addition of Canadian rights to Tofutti boosts its presence in the plant-based foods market and brings the company into new product categories.

A family-owned bakery founded in 2002 by current president Ilana Kadonoff, Sweets from the Earth makes a wide range of plant-based and allergy-friendly products, including gluten-, nut- and sugar-free cakes and cheesecakes, cookies, frozen cookie dough, bars, squares, brownies, cupcakes, muffins, loaves, buns and other treats. Its offerings are sold in the United States, Canada and Middle East.

“We are excited to expand Tofutti’s exceptional products within the Canadian market by leveraging the Sweets from the Earth distribution network,” said Marc Kadonoff, vice president and co-chief executive officer at Sweets from the Earth. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide delicious, ethical and sustainable food choices. We look forward to introducing Tofutti’s popular dairy-free options to our loyal customers and new audiences across Canada.”

With the deal, Sweets from the Earth takes over Canadian distribution operations from Tofutti-Cholac Foods, Tofutti Brands’ Canadian arm. Just over a year ago, Sweets from the Earth had acquired the assets of Tutti Gourmet, a Quebec-based manufacturer of gluten-free biscotti. Besides Sweets from the Earth and Tutti Gourmet, the company’s brands include K’s NRG, Shockingly Healthy!, Kool for School and First Food Organics.

“The transition of the Tofutti brand to Sweets from the Earth will be seamless, ensuring continuous availability of products at retail locations and through online platforms,” said Ian Hawes, president of Tofutti-Cholac Foods.

Tofutti’s roster of plant-based and vegan brands includes Better Than Cream Cheese, Better Than Ricotta Cheese, Better Than Sour Cream, Better Than Sour Cream Guacamole, Dippity Do Dah dips and Cuties frozen dessert sandwiches, plus American cheese slices and frozen dessert pints under the Tofutti label. Founded in Manhattan, NY, in 1981, Toffuti Brands sells its products in the United States and internationally.

“We are excited to partner with Sweets from the Earth to expand our product offering and distribution points within the Canadian market,” said Steve Kass, CEO of Tofutti Brands.