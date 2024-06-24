RICHMOND, VA. — AMF Bakery Systems won the “Innovation for Growth” award at Bakery China 2024 for its APEX Mini Combo BDR Bread and Bun System by AMF Flex.

Made in AMF’s manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China, the Mini Combo BDR System is designed for bakeries in emerging markets looking to move from manual to semi-automated production, the company stated. The line’s simple operation, reduction in waste and efficient product changeovers help maximize profitability. The line is also suited for new product development.

This year’s Bakery China show, held May 19-22 in Shanghai, included 2,2000 exhibitors displaying the latest in bakery technology. In addition to the Mini Combo BDR System, the AMF China team and AMF leadership presented the latest in horizontal mixers, sheeting and laminating lines, extrusion dividers, oven technologies, and slicing and bread bagging systems.

“The award provides outstanding recognition for a product that continues to show significant growth opportunities,” said Jason Ward, president and chief executive officer of AMF Bakery Systems. “The Mini Combo BDR System reflects one of many initiatives AMF has launched to promote a more sustainable baking industry while designing modular solutions that deliver flexibility for future bakery growth.”