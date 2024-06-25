The specific oils and additives bakers and snack makers select are critical to product shelf life, but the longevity of these goods also depends on other variables producers may overlook.

“Condsidering and mitigating other environmental factors that promote oxidation can improve shelf life when saturated fats are replaced with healthier unsaturated fats,” said Jennifer Young, manager natural food protection, antioxidant applications, Kalsec.

When it comes to preserving liquid oil shelf life, delivery format matters emphasized John Satumba, category R&D leader for indulgence, Cargill.

“Bulk liquid oils are convenient, but oils can also be delivered in packaged formats,” he noted. “Transporting liquid oils in bulk increases potential exposure to oxygen as compared to packaged oils. At the same time, packaged formats require more labor, so it’s a tradeoff.”

Supply chain efficiency also plays a role, he added.

“It may be possible to work with your ingredient supplier to reduce the time the liquid oil is in transit and storage, so bakers get the most shelf life possible for their finished product,” he said. “At Cargill, for example, we can work with customers to shorten the time that elapses between when our oil is refined and when it’s incorporated into their finished products.”

Michelle Peitz, technical solutions and marketing, oils, ADM, echoed this, noting storage conditions throughout the supply chain are critical to ingredient quality.

“This is particularly crucial at elevated temperatures due to oxidation reactions occurring faster under these conditions,” she explained.

Once a baked good is finished, its packaging can significantly impact its stability and longevity on the shelf.

“Baked goods manufacturers can consider using a strong oxygen barrier or nitrogen flushing packaging, both of which can help slow down oxidative rancidity over time,” Peitz said.

Individually wrapping and vacuum packaging are shelf life boosting methods, Shen said.

“The packaging material should be less porous to let air diffuse inside to oxidize the product, and nontransparent to block light (light can initiate radical formation),” she said.

Sustainable packaging options, which more consumers today are demanding, may pose shelf life concerns compared to traditional packaging, Young said.

“This approach is likely to come with increased spoilage and oxidation concerns as the oxygen permeability is increased with fewer layers,” she explained.

As a result, bakers may need to add or increase antioxidant use in their baked goods.

When it comes to product storage, Marie Shen, associate innovation scientist, Kemin Food Technologies, recommended keeping finished products frozen and away from light rather than at room temperature or refrigerated.

There are many ways for bakers to reduce saturated fats in their products. Regardless of the solutions they opt for, Roger Daniels, vice president research, development, innovation and quality, Stratas Foods, said they should work closely with their supplier to ensure consistent shelf life and quality is achieved.

Ensuring the selected ingredients are compatible with the rest of the formulation is key, added Sergio Machado, senior director, research development and applications, Corbion.

“Ingredient partners play a crucial role in this process, offering expertise and support in making the necessary formula adjustments,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Fats & Oils, click here.